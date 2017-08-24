Sheridan Smith has signed a record deal! The Funny Girl star will release her debut album this year

Sheridan Smith had some very exciting news to share with her fans this week. The Funny Girl star has signed a record deal with East West Records and will be releasing her debut album later on this year. Sheridan announced her big news on social media on Wednesday, writing: "I am so excited to have signed to @EastWestRecords and will be releasing an album later this year. Can't wait." In an additional statement, she added: "It has been an ambition since a child to record my own album, so I am incredibly excited to be recording some of my favourite songs."

Sheridan, 36, has showcased her vocal talents a number of times; she only recently finished touring with the musical Funny Girl, while other singing projects include the 2014 Cilla Black TV biopic Cilla and the West End production of Legally Blonde.

East West Records president Dan Chalmers said: "We're very excited to work with Sheridan. I've admired her for many years and she has an incredible voice. Sheridan's a genuine talent, her fans love her and she's one of the country's finest all-round entertainers."

It seems Sheridan's private life is also going from strength to strength. She is rumoured to be dating LA model and hair stylist Graham Nation, and recently shared a close-up photo of Graham on her Instagram account, which she captioned: "Fiiiiiit! @grahamnation my dream man after tom hardy [sic]." Sheridan has previously been unlucky in love; she split from previous boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood at the beginning of 2016 after a complicated on-off relationship. Following the split, she took to Twitter telling fans: "New beginnings, so excited about the year ahead. And thank u to my pals who came today, lucky to have such special friends."