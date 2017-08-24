Liam Payne shares rare loved-up selfie with Cheryl The One Direction singer, 23, posted the sweet photo on Instagram

Liam Payne and Cheryl are the cutest! The One Direction singer, 23, has shared a totally loved-up picture of the couple on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse into their private life. Liam and Cheryl have managed to keep their relationship – and their baby son Bear – out of the public eye but on Thursday, Liam thrilled fans with the new post. He simply captioned the picture with emojis of a star, two hands up and hands clasped in prayer.

A topless Liam sweetly embraces his girlfriend in the photo, while Cheryl is the picture of happiness, beaming and giving her winning smile to the camera. The new mum, who gave birth to son Bear in March, showed no signs of sleepless nights, instead looking her radiant self.

Cheryl and Liam were the picture of happiness in the new photo

Cheryl has been keeping a very low-profile since becoming a mother, but earlier this month she was pictured out and about in London. The Fight For This Love singer, 34, was spotted by a fan who uploaded a selfie of the pair on Twitter. The fan was none other than Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, who tweeted: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday." It's not known why Cheryl was stopping by the US Embassy, but the visit has sparked speculation that she is planning a trip Stateside soon.

The couple welcomed their son in March

The Geordie beauty has officially returned to work, five months after giving birth to baby Bear. Cheryl surprised fans by posting a picture from a L'Oreal photoshoot earlier this month, captioning it: "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit." Wearing a plain white blouse with jeans and a fresh-faced make-up look, the star was dressed down for the shoot. Her assistant Lily England also posted some behind-the-scenes photos, giving fans a clearer look at the set.