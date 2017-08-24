Holly Willoughby shares beautiful present from her sister - see the sweet message! Check out this sweet message of Holly Willoughby's big sister, Kelly

Holly Willoughby has shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of lilac and white flowers from her sister, Kelly. In the photo, the This Morning presenter is holding a card which reads: "In a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, I'd find you and choose you to be my sister. Thank you." Holly captioned the sweet post: "When your sister floors you with a bunch of flowers... love you Kelly."

Kelly sent Holly a bouquet of flowers

Holly's fans were quick to praise the gorgeous snap, with one writing: "Aww how lovely Holly," while another added: "How lovely Holly! I'm pretty sure you deserve that!" Many of the star's followers were also quick to tag their sisters, with one jokily asking: "When have you ever done this?" Holly and Kelly have a close relationship, and Kelly opened up about her little sister back in 2013. Chatting to Celebsnow, she said: "Holly and I are like chalk and cheese – even down to our hair colour. Despite this, we’re still incredibly close. She was a quiet child at school, but I remember watching her suddenly find herself once she’d done bits of modelling and started college. She just became stronger, confident. It was amazing to watch."

Holly and Kelly are very close

Holly will soon be returning to present This Morning with Phillip Schofield after the pair took an extended summer break from the popular breakfast show. Upon her return, Holly is reportedly receiving a £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary as Phil. "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning," a source told the Mirror. "Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."