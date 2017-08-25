Jamie Oliver hits back at Gordon Ramsay after 'fat' jibes Jamie, 42, compared his fellow chef to a dementia sufferer

Jamie Oliver has hit back at Gordon Ramsay after the Kitchen Nightmares star repeatedly mocked him on The Nightly Show earlier this year. During his week-long stint hosting the show, Gordon repeatedly made jokes at Jamie's expense, calling him "fat" and criticising his restaurants. Now, Jamie has responded to Gordon's jibes. "It's a bit like going to see someone you love who has dementia, who keeps forgetting and then doesn't remember what they've said," Jamie told the Sun.

Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay pictured together in 2003

"It doesn't bother me, but it was a lot. He hasn't texted to apologise. I don't know if he does emotion like that." The 42-year-old added: "I don't think he can be jealous of me because no British chef has cracked American TV like Gordon has or smashed it on TV. He's killing it, but we're different. I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded. But he's got four kids and I've got five kids, and I don't want to be slagging off some kids' dad on telly. It's not nice."

STORY: Jools Oliver shares photo of sweet apology note from young son Buddy

In the interview, Jamie also spoke about his relationship with wife Jools Oliver, and admitted that with five children at home, the couple rarely have time for romance. "We know we should have a date night, but we don't because we've too many kids to look after," he said. "So, rather than go out, I just cook and we have a cuddle on the sofa."