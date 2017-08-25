Judi Dench opens up about love life: 'I don't like the word partner' Judi Dench has opened up about her romance with conservationist David Mills

Judi Dench has opened up about her relationship with conservationist David Mills. Chatting to Good Housekeeping, the Shakespeare in Love actress admitted that she doesn't like the term 'partner', and instead refers to her beau as her "chap". She said: "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"

READ: Judi Dench admits she can't travel alone due to poor eyesight

The 82-year-old ruled out tying the knot with David, who she met in 2010 when he invited her to open a squirrel enclosure at a wildlife centre in Surrey. She said: "He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!" Judi was married to fellow actor Michael Williams for 30 years before his death in 2001, and the couple share one daughter, Finty.

Judi and David met in 2010

Speaking about her relationship with David, Judi added: "I have a jolly nice friend now. One hot night during the summer, we swam and then had a glass of champagne in the garden and I said, 'This is so fantastic'. But perhaps if I was a romantic I'd have been cool and calm about it. I get a bit over-excited about things. I love having a good laugh. A sense of humour is the most attractive thing of all. It's essential."

WATCH: Judi Dench shines as Queen Victoria in trailer for Victoria and Abdul

Judi refers to David as her "chap"

Judi is currently starring in Victoria and Abdul, which focuses on a real-life friendship between Queen Victoria and one of her clerks, Abdul Karim. The anticipated historical drama will be released 15 September in the UK. Speaking about the role to EW, Judi said: "I just have to believe that she possessed more humour than we give her credit for, especially in this final part of her life with this wonderful young man, who she could talk to and tell jokes to. That shows such great spirit, doesn't it, and something we don't attach to that rather solemn view we have of her."