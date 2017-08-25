Taylor Swift releases sneak peek of Look What You Made Me Do music video Watch the clip from Taylor Swift's new music video here!

Taylor Swift has released 13 seconds of the much-anticipated music video for her new single, Look What You Made Me Do. The clip, which was shown on Good Morning America, shows the star adorned in snake-themed jewellery while wearing a number of different outfits – including an orange tracksuit jacket and a black ensemble.

Fans were quick to discuss the clip, with one writing: "This looks like blank space taken to a WHOLE. NEW. LEVEL. YES PLEASE," while another added: "I'm on the floor," accompanied by a picture of Kim Kardashian falling off her chair. The full video will exclusively premiere at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday night. Taylor released the single on Thursday night in the US and it has been an instant hit with her fans.

The full video will be released on Sunday

The lyrics seem to address the Blank Space singer's feud from 2016 with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, where the star's phone call with Kanye had been recorded without her knowledge and subsequently posted onto Snapchat. Look What You Made Me Do's lyrics include: "I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like you/ I don't like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/ Isn't cool, no, I don't like you." Taylor also includes a voice message in the song, where you can hear her say: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh 'cause she's dead!"