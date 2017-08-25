Kate Winslet talks friendship with Leo DiCaprio: 'We quote Titanic to each other' Kate Winslet revealed that she still quotes scenes from Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has opened up about her famous friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio, and revealed that the pair still enjoy quoting their smash hit film, Titanic, to each other. Chatting to Glamour for their October issue, the Finding Neverland actress said: "We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say? I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

READ: Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunite 20 years after filming Hollywood epic

The pair co-starred in Titanic

Leonardo has also previously opened up about his relationship with Kate. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: "In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together; we've been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We've been there for each other and helped guide each other."

Kate revealed they still quote the film to one another

WATCH: Fun video of Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts singing!

The pair recently reunited with their Titanic co-star, Billy Zane, who played Rose's cruel fiancé, Cal, in the film, while at an event for Leonardo’s environmental foundation. Sharing a photo of himself with Kate and Leo on Instagram, Billy wrote: "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure… @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn." Titanic was released in 1997 and went on to achieve critical success. The movie was nominated for an impressive fourteen Academy Awards, and took accolades for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. The film will celebrate its 20th anniversary in November this year.