Geri Horner has been attacked by her cat Tallulah. The former Spice Girl shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a video showcasing her injured chin. In the clip, Geri's chin was bloodied, and she told views: "I am going on This Morning on Monday." In the background, her 11-year-old daughter Bluebell can be heard reassuring her mum: "You will be fine. Just put some tissue on it." The adorable little girl then defends Tallulah, telling viewers: "She's not very good with new people." In a second video, the cat is then seen hiding under the table, with Bluebell and Geri trying to coax her to come out.

WARNING. AVOID TALLULA! I don't love her anymore 😔. Watch the 3 clips why. Will it heal by Monday ? I'm going to be presenting @thismorning A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Geri is set to present Monday's This Morning with Rylan Clark, her debut presenting gig on the popular ITV daytime show. Ahead of the show, Geri has been in the ITV studios for training. A source told The Mirror that Geri is hoping to secure a regular role on the popular daytime show if all goes well. The insider said: " "Geri was shown how everything works. She was telling everyone how excited she is. It's going to be the beginning of a glittering TV career. It's a massive coup for This Morning to sign Geri. She is very popular and has a massive following, especially with stay-at-home mums."

Earlier in the week, Geri delighted fans after posting a video of her and Bluebell get a serious case of the giggles while doing a craft project together. At one point, Bluebell was seen taking control when her mum got carried away, telling her: "Mummy don’t do that, you're going to get it all over your hands."

Bluebell is Geri's daughter from a brief relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, and boasts both Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton as godmothers.

In January, Geri became a proud mum-of-two, after welcoming baby Monty with her husband Christian Horner. Monty is the couple's first child together and only son. Christian also has a daughter, Olivia, from his relationship with former partner Beverley Allen.