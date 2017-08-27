brand1

Russell Brand marries Laura Gallacher in star-studded ceremony

The loved-up couple got married on Saturday near their home in Henley-on-Thames

by Hanna Fillingham

A big congratulations to Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher, who tied the knot on Saturday. Russell, 42, revealed all about the big day on his Radio X podcast, telling viewers that he was now a "domestic." He said: "I'm living a married life now…I'm domestic." Celebrity guests in attendance included Laura's older sister, Kirsty Gallacher, along with the likes of Jonathan Ross, Noel Gallagher and David Baddiel.

The couple's nine-month-old daughter Mabel was also present, with a source telling The Sun: "They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus. It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour," According to the paper, Russell spent £2,300 to hire the New Orleans steamer so that guests could travel in style back to an Indian-themed wedding reception close to the couple's home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxford.

Russell Brand spoke about married life on his Radio X podcast 

Back in June, Laura enjoyed a fun-filled hen party ahead of her wedding, where she was joined by her mum Lesley and famous sister Kirsty. The trio enjoyed a day out in London, with Kirsty posting photos on Instagram of their day, which included a photo of the trio sipping on champagne and toasting Laura's nuptials, who wore 'Bride-to-be' glasses.

Laura Gallacher with her older sister Kirsty 

Laura and Russell got engaged last summer, having dated on-off for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Mabel in November 2016. Russell, who was previously married to Katy Perry, recently opened up about becoming a first-time father, telling John Bishop: "When she was born, I felt something really quite profound. I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it. I've heard a lot of men say, 'I didn't know I had so much love in me', but I did know I had so much love in me. I just didn't know what to do with it. And when I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose."

