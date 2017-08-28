David Beckham reveals son Cruz's new skill! David Beckham shared videos of Cruz making crepes!

David Beckham has been spending quality time with his two youngest children, Cruz and Harper, and filmed Cruz showing off his chef skills while making crepes! Posting on Instagram stories, the proud dad-of-four can be heard saying: "He has a cool new job," while Harper repeats his comment in the background. He then jokes that Cruz forgot to put the batter on the pan while being shown how to make the pancakes.

David shared snaps on Instagram stories

David regularly gives his followers an insight into his life on the social media network, and also recently revealed how much he was looking forward to watching the Game of Thrones season finale. Sharing a selfie in front of the fire, he wrote: "So ready GoT." The retired footballer recently helped his eldest son, Brooklyn, move to New York City, where the 18-year-old will reportedly be studying at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village. Sharing a snap of him with Brooklyn in the city, he wrote: "Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man… Proud of you bust." David's mum Sandra also messaged her grandson, writing: "Going to miss you. So proud."

Cruz showed off his cooking skills

Victoria Beckham posted an emotional message on Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself teary-eyed with Brooklyn, she wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional." Since dropping Brooklyn off at college, David has kept himself busy, and revealed that he single-handedly built his six-year-old daughter Harper a Disney LEGO castle to play with. Posting a snap of himself with the set onto Instagram stories, he wrote: "Thank you @Lego."