Madeleine McCann's secondary school saves place for her to sit GCSEs Madeleine McCann would have started her GCSEs this week

A secondary school in Leicestershire has kept a place open for Madeleine McCann to sit her GCSEs. Maddie, who went missing from her family's apartment in Praia da Luz when she was three-years-old back in 2007, would have been starting her GCSEs this week. The school, De Lisle College, said that they "welcome her return".

Madeleine went missing aged three

The family's vicar, Reverend Rob Gladstone, told the Sun: "She would be going into Year 10 and they welcome her return. There is no evidence Madeleine has died. We encourage Kate and Gerry in faith, hope, strength, perseverance and courage." Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry, marked the tenth anniversary since their daughter's disappearance in a touching post back in April. They wrote: "Ten years- there's no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it. I remember when Madeleine first disappeared I couldn't even begin to consider anything in terms of years... And now here we are... Madeleine, our Madeleine - ten years. Most days are similar to the rest - another day. May 3rd 2017 - another day. But ten years - a horrible marker of time, stolen time."

Kate and Gerry posted a tribute to their daughter

They added: "The two themes that seem most appropriate to me as we reach this ten year mark are perseverance and gratitude: We will go on, try our hardest, never give up and make the best of the life we have. We consider ourselves immensely fortunate to have received the love, solidarity and support from so many kind and decent people over the last decade. There have been many challenges and low points along the way but the warmth, encouragement and positivity we have experienced from the 'quiet majority' has undoubtedly sustained us and maintained our faith in human goodness. And while that is there, there will always be hope."

The pair also opened up about their daughter in an interview with BBC's Fiona Bruce, where they confirmed they would never give up searching for her. Gerry said: "No parent is going to give up on their child unless they know for certain their child is dead. We just don’t have any evidence."