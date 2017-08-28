Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell makes rare TV appearance on This Morning Viewers praised Geri Horner and Bluebell's appearance on the show

Rylan Clark was delighted when he was joined by Geri Horner, and her daughter, Bluebell, on This Morning! The former Spice Girl band member presented the breakfast show with Rylan on Monday. Clearly pleased to be working with Geri, Rylan said: "My dream has come true," as the pair jokily compared their height difference.

The mum-of-two was later joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Bluebell, who was baking biscuit cupcakes in the kitchen area. Praising her baking skills, Rylan said: "Bluebell is showing everybody up. Phil Vickery is quaking in his boots!" Viewers were quick to discuss the mother-daughter appearance, with one writing: "Loved watching @GeriHalliwell and @Rylan on #ThisMorning. Geri's daughter was a natural on television. Get that girl a cooking programme!" Another added: "The confidence of Geri's daughter Bluebell! What a lovely little girl."

Geri presented with Rylan

During the phone-in about monitoring children on social media, Geri revealed that Bluebell wants to join social media, saying: "I've got an 11-year-old daughter and she's been campaigning all this year to be on social media. She's the only one in her class who doesn’t have a mobile phone," later adding that she would like Bluebell to enjoy other activities rather than being glued to her phone.

Geri's daughter Bluebell made an appearance

Ahead of recording the show, Geri shared a gorgeous photo of her baby son, Monty, holding her notes for the show. She captioned the cute snap: "Looking at the notes for @thismorning." She also shared a video of herself practising a Spice Girls routine with Rylan, where she hilariously forgot the moves. Geri captioned the clip: "Presenting with @rylan on @thismorning I'm so excited!"