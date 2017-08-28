Colin Jackson, two-time World Championship gold medallist, comes out as gay Colin Jackson has opened up about his sexuality for the first time

Former Olympic athlete and BBC presenter Colin Jackson has opened up about his sexuality for the first time. The 50-year-old sportsman, who is a two-time World Champion gold medallist, revealed that he is gay in a Swedish documentary called Rainbow Heroes, and spoke about why he didn't come out sooner.

Colin opened up about his sexuality

Chatting to Swedish LGBT former athletes Kajsa Bergqvist and Peter Häggström, he said: "I think lots of people who have asked me before about it have wanted to sensationalise it." He explained: "The way you asked me, it was a whole storytelling kind of thing and you were just interested in the way it affected me sports-wise, emotionally-wise and my preparation."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant opened up about how he was forced to come out to his family after a former partner sold a story about him. Speaking about the moment he sat down with his parents, he said: "I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn't faze them at all… My mum went, 'First of all, is the story true?' And I said, 'It's true', so it's not like I can deny it. And then she went: 'Well, why are people so disgraceful?' I just realised, I've got the best parents."

Colin is a two-time World Championship gold medallist

Celebrities were quick to praise Colin for coming out, with Ian 'H' Watkins' tweeting: "Well Done @ColinJackson for coming out! Nobody should feel pressure to come out until it's right for them! #LGBT #LoveWins #ComingOut," while Jessica Creighton added: "Good for you @ColinJackson! To be 50 years old & look that youthful is incredible."