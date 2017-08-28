Pink's daughter Willow steals the show at MTV Video Music Awards Pink's six-year-old daughter, Willow, stole the show at the VMAs!

Pink's six-year-old daughter, Willow, stole the show at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards! The little girl, who is the image of her mum, wore her long blonde hair in two plaits while dressed in a pinstriped suit to match her parents, Pink and Carey Hart. The adorable little girl smiled for the camera while she stood with her parents, and was caught on camera singing along to her mum's performance!

The couple's only daughter stayed with her dad while Pink chatted to interviewers, and was spotted photobombing her mum when her giggling dad waved her arms around. Willow was also quick to give her mama a high five from the sidelines as she drove onto stage in a buggy! During Pink's performance of What About Us, the cameras were back on her daughter, who could be seen singing along to her mum's popular tune. The Family Portrait singer was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and gave a speech about her little girl. She said: "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know.'"

I love @Pink speech willow is beautiful n she is gonna grow up to be 1 hell of a strong n beautiful woman😍#VMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/UjQOqyDTnY — Kirsty 🦋 (@kirsty2092) August 28, 2017

Pink praised her daughter, continuing: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take gravel in a shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change. ... You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you." The camera then turned to Willow, who made an adorable face at her mum by tapping her teeth. Viewers were quick to praise the adorable six-year-old, with one writing: "How cute! @Pink and Willow are snuggling backstage at the #VMAs. Rockstar and lovely mother at the same time," while another added: "I love @Pink speech. Willow is beautiful and she is gonna grow up to be one hell of a strong and beautiful woman."