Simon Cowell jokes about son Eric: He's a terrible dancer! Simon Cowell has spoken fondly about his three-year-old son Eric's dancing skills!

Simon Cowell has opened up about his three-year-old son, Eric, and joked that the toddler is a terrible dancer! Chatting about his little boy, the X Factor judge said: "[Eric] actually makes me laugh because he's a terrible dancer. He loves dancing and makes me laugh because he has a dance if he wants M&M's or if he's watching the film Trolls, he goes crazy. He cracks me up. I tell him he's the worst dancer and he goes, 'I know!' and just carries on dancing."

Simon opened up about his son

The proud father revealed that he tries to avoid dancing himself, adding: "I've always dreaded being the dad at the wedding! Now I have a son I will never, ever put Eric in that position." Simon also spoke about Eric helping him out at work, revealing that his little boy could follow in his footsteps! "At the moment he seems to know more about music than I do," he said. "If I say to him, 'Can you tell me the lyrics to this record' he will literally repeat the entire song. So when he watches all these movies, like Trolls, which has an amazing soundtrack by Justin Timberlake, he knows every word, who the original artist is, and if I tell him the song he just repeats it. I think he'll probably end up doing what I am doing."

Eric, three, already has an ear for music

Simon's son doesn't quite understand his dad's job quite yet though, as Simon revealed that Eric thinks his job is "talking into a microphone". He said: "It's amazing how quickly he's got what I do. I used to ask him what daddy does for work and he’d say 'You press buttons', that’s BGT. Then Louis said to him today, 'What does daddy do?' and he just said, 'He talks into a microphone!'. That's what he thinks I do!"

