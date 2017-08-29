Barron Trump shows sweet bond with nephew Joseph Kushner The first son sweetly held on to his three-year-old nephew

Barron Trump took on the role of the dutiful uncle as he departed the White House on 25 August. The first son sweetly held on to his three-year-old nephew, Joseph Kushner’s hand, as they strolled towards Marine One on the South Lawn.

Barron sweetly held on to his nephew's hand as they strolled on the South Lawn of the White House Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The 11-year-old's stylish mother, First Lady Melania Trump, who was wearing Missoni, walked nearby, while President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Arabella Kushner, six, walked on ahead. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, along with their one-year-old son Theodore, followed as the first family prepared to travel to Camp David for the weekend.

Ivanka has previously opened up about her brother Barron’s White House playdates with her young children. "They have so much fun together and they are so young. They're really just kids. So they are just enjoying it," the first daughter said in June. "They spend a lot of time in the Oval [Office] with their grandfather, which is a lot of fun for them."

The first family left for Camp David on August 25 Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Ivanka continued, "Hearing their laughter chasing after Barron or poor Joseph, his tears because Barron and Arabella don't wait for him and he's three and a half. They'll send him on random chases and distract him and send him off in different directions. They traumatise Joseph a little bit."