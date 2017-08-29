Michael Bublé's son Noah celebrates 4th birthday in style! The singer's son was diagnosed with cancer last year

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato made sure they pulled out all the stops to celebrate their son Noah's fourth birthday in style! The couple, who are also parents to one-year-old son Elias, marked their celebrations with a superhero-themed party. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Luisana shared a picture of the decorations which included a cake, various cupcakes and sweet treats. In the caption, she wrote in Spanish: "Total genius!! I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar."

Genia total!! @romifukseventos Quiero más se puede? Jaja #superproduccion #candybar A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

The festivities come nine months after Noah was diagnosed with cancer. Last month, Luisana opened up about the heartbreaking moment doctors in the US told her that her son had the disease. The Argentinian model had flown with her three-year-old to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she was given the devastating news. She had taken her son to the doctors in Argentina, but his illness was dismissed as mumps. Luisana then consulted her regular paediatrician who suggested further tests on the little boy, and it was during the ultrasound that they found something in his stomach.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

"Mike wasn't with me at the time," Luisana told Susana, in an at-home interview in Vancouver. "He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn't get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn't really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States." She added: "If I hadn't done the ultrasound to rule out mononucleosis, they wouldn't have discovered what they had in his stomach and it would have been worse after."

Michael and Luisana confirmed the news of Noah's cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post in November. The Just Haven't Met You Yet singer subsequently pulled out of all public appearances to be with his family. In February, Michael shared that Noah's treatment was progressing well. "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," his statement said. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."