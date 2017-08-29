Brooklyn Beckham shares gorgeous photo of little sister Harper – see it here David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is studying photography in New York

He's set to study photography in New York, and on Tuesday Brooklyn Beckham showed off his skills by sharing a very artsy photo on Instagram. Brooklyn's subject was none other than his little sister Harper, who is seen crouching down and picking flowers in a field. Brooklyn was giving fans a glimpse into his home life, and his Instagram followers went wild for the black-and-white shot.

Several commented on how cute and adorable six-year-old Harper is, while proud grandmother Sandra Beckham posted heart emojis in a reply to the post. Richard Branson's daughter Holly was also one of the 107,000 plus followers who liked the photo, within one hour of Brooklyn uploading it.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is reportedly studying photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village. Earlier this month, David helped his son move into his new place in the Big Apple. The father-son duo posed for a selfie, which David shared on Instagram, writing: "Englishmen in New York."

Brooklyn, 18, is the first Beckham child to move out of home, so the move was bound to be an emotional time for the family. Victoria shared a particularly tearful photo with her son, congratulating Brooklyn on his A-level results. She wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."

Recently speaking to TooFab, Brooklyn said he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."