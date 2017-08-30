Hurricane Harvey: Sandra Bullock donates $1million to help victims Beyoncé and the Kardashians also donated to the Red Cross Harvey relief effort

Hollywood is sending support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey's devastating destruction. Stars like Beyoncé, Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock and the Kardashian family were among the flurry of famous folks who quickly reacted to the destroyed coastal area of Texas, which has left at least five dead and thousands of people displaced. As the storm settled over the Lone Star state this past weekend, celebrities took action and inspired their fans to help.

Sandra Bullock donated to the Red Cross Harvey relief effort Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock did her part by making a huge donation to the relief effort. The Oscar-winner gave a booming $1million to the Red Cross, an organisation she has long supported throughout her philanthropic career. The Red Cross confirmed the large amount, saying that the star, who has a home in Texas, wants to encourage others to help those in need after the horrific storm.

Melania Trump's hat makes a statement as she and Donald touch down in Texas

Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Kylie Photo: Getty Images

The Kardashian clan showed a unified generosity to the recovery efforts on Tuesday, with Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner giving a rousing $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. According to TMZ, the money from the reality family will be wired and split evenly to both organizations. The Kardashian family was reportedly moved to make the hefty donation because of the courage and bravery shown by all those battling the storm in Houston and the volunteers helping with relief efforts.

Beyoncé posted a tribute to Texas Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

Houston native Beyoncé posted a black-and-white photo of the state's flag with the text "Texas you are in my prayers" to her Instagram. It was later confirmed by TMZ that the superstar was donating an undisclosed sum to the cause. Kate Hudson also took to Instagram, but her post offered a call to action: "How we can help... @voxdotcom has made it simple to donate by researching and listing multiple organizations that are on ground. Every little bit helps." Kate put the link to donate in her Instagram bio. Jenna Bush Hager also shared donation links on her pages, writing: "My beloved state needs our compassion and action. Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation."

Kate Hudson urged people to donate to a Hurricane relief organisation Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Miranda Lambert, who is from Longview, Texas, posted an image of the state flag inside a heart. Along with several broken heart emojis, she wrote: "Prayers, light and love for Texas!" Fellow country stars Lady Antebellum, who were forced to cancel their 27 August concert in Houston due to the hurricane, announced on social media that they would be donating all of the proceeds from their Dallas merchandise sales to those affected. Coldplay, who also had to postpone their tour stop in Houston, debuted a new song for the Hurricane victims called Houston.

Another big donor to the relief efforts has been Kevin Hart, who announced that he would give $25,000 to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey in an Instagram video on Sunday. Kevin said he was starting a celebrity challenge to donate to the cause, calling out stars like: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Like Kevin, Katy Perry shared the Red Cross donation link on her social media pages, urging her millions of followers to donate. Drake has also been using his platform to help the initiative, writing on Instagram that he is working with a local relief organization to aid the people of Houston.

KEEP READING FOR MORE CELEBRITIES OFFERING SUPPORT

Praying for everyone who is being affected by hurricane Harvey! Praying everyone is safe  — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2017

Thinking of all in the path of #HurricaineHarvey. Stay safe!! — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 26, 2017

SENDING ❤️& PRAYERS TO

ALL TEXANS‼️Lived in Galveston & Burleson,TouredState For 50yrs.Silkwood In Dallas. HAVE LOVED ONES IN TEXAS — Cher (@cher) August 25, 2017

God Bless all the Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey and prayers to my hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.  — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 26, 2017

Prayers to all my Texan friends tonight. #HurricaineHarvey — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 26, 2017

Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017

My beloved state needs our compassion and action. Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. @RedCross pic.twitter.com/G3361vS6VQ — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) August 27, 2017

Help those affected by Hurricane Harvey by donating to the American Red Cross, which is offering shelter, supplies and volunteers to the victims.