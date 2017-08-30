Rebecca Adlington enjoys idyllic summer vacation with swimmer Thomas Haffield - see pictures The Olympic swimmer parted ways from husband Harry Needs last year

Rebecca Adlington is making the most of her free time! The former Olympic swimmer has jetted off to sunny Mexico with fellow swimmer and "best mate" Thomas Haffield, and recently took to her Twitter page to share envy-inducing snaps from the vacation. One photo sees the pair posing in the cockpit of a plane, with the mother-of-one writing: "Such an amazing start to the holiday!! Thank you so much to the @thomsonholidays airline crew, so helpful and lovely! Me and @thomashaffield managed to land the plane safely."

She later added another of the two cosying up together, writing: "Lovely day with @thomashaffield - rained most of the day but managed to eat and drink our way through it #ExperienceElDorado." The trip comes a month after Rebecca reflected on her split from husband Harry Needs, the father of her two-year-old daughter Summer. In an interview with the Radio Times, she revealed: "He was younger than me, he saw Beijing and he really idolised me."

Rebecca, 28, parted ways from 25-year-old Harry in June 2016. The former couple lived in Stockport with their daughter Summer, who was born in 2015. The sports star continued: "We were dating for a long time and Harry had to step back and say, 'I have to figure out whether I like you or whether I like you because of everything you've achieved.' He wanted to make sure he was with me for the right reasons." The gold medal winner also spoke about the difficulties of dealing with a separation in the public eye. "Your heart is broken any way," she said. "It baffles me that someone thinks they can comment on someone's life they know nothing about."