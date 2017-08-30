Reese Witherspoon says daughter Ava will find it hard to leave home for university The Legally Blonde star shares her 17-year-old daughter with former partner Ryan Phillippe

There's no denying she has an incredibly close bond with her lookalike daughter, Ava. In a new interview, Reese Witherspoon confessed that both she and her daughter will find it hard when the teenager has to move out of home for university next year. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old actress admitted: ''She's my best friend and we do everything together, it's going to be hard for her to leave! But I have another year.''

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The Legally Blonde actress, who shares 17-year-old Ava with former partner Ryan Phillippe, also revealed she is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her little girl will be turning 18 next month. She continued: ''I alternate between crying and feeling really proud of the woman she's become. It's so weird. I can't believe she's [going to be] 18. She's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great.''

Reese is also a proud mother to two sons,13-year-old Deacon and four-year-old Tennessee. The star regularly opens up about motherhood, and spoke about raising her children in a previous interview with ET. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Reese will make a special appearance on The Mindy Project. Lead star and executive producer Mindy Kaling confirmed the news on Tuesday by sharing a photo of Reese inside a cave. She wrote: "Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to be trapped in a cave with. (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!) @reesewitherspoon." Reese later tweeted: "Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject!"