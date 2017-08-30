WATCH: Josh Duhamel has dance off with his son Josh Duhamel and Fergie have taken to Instagram to wish their son Axl Jack a happy birthday!

Josh Duhamel has shared an adorable video of himself celebrating his son's 4th birthday! In the video, little Axl Jack, who Josh shares with wife, Fergie, can be seen dancing with his dad while at his birthday party. The adorable little boy is clearly imitating his dad in the clip, and hilariously attempts to copy Josh's breakdancing skills. The Life As We Know It actor captioned the post: "I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy Birthday Axlito!"

I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy Birthday Axlito! @fergie A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Meanwhile, Fergie also shared a snap of herself with Axl Jack on his special day. She captioned the post: "Happy 4th bday Axl Jack!!! I love you – mummy." Josh and Fergie, who tied the knot back in 2009, share one son, but have opened up about having more children. Chatting on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Josh said: "That's the plan. That's definitely the plan. [Fergie's] about to get real busy here with this album coming out next month so I'm guessing after all of that's done, we can start working on it again? I don't know."

Fergie wished her son a happy birthday

Chatting to E! News back in 2015, Fergie added: "We negotiated early on to have two kids, because he said he wanted five. And I was on the date going, 'OK, well, we could be really good friends, but my limit is two. This was date two or three. That was it." Josh and Fergie regularly shares snaps of their son on social media, and Josh recently posted a hilarious of snap of Axl Jack wearing a large pair of gloves, and jokily captioned the post: "Dream big buddy."

