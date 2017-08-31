Cameron Diaz receives rare love note from husband on 45th birthday Benji Madden shared a very sweet message for his wife on Instagram

Cameron Diaz received a rare public love note from her husband Benji Madden on Wednesday, in celebration of her 45th birthday. Good Charlotte rocker Benji took to Instagram to share his tribute to Cameron, which he posted alongside a photo of the couple enjoying a boat ride together. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife," Benji, 38, wrote. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE. I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only – You got me to the end baby."

Cameron and Benji tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills in January 2015. The couple rarely make public statements about their romance; the last time Benji mentioned his wife of two years on social media was in April 2016.

In June of this year, however, Cameron did open up about her husband during an appearance at friend Gwyneth Paltrow's 'In Goop Health' wellness summit. "He's just my partner in life, in everything," she said, according to People. "I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me the courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it's like to be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky."

She went on to describe the pair as "totally two peas in a pod", adding; "We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo."