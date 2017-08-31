Simon Cowell says Mel B 'lacked sense of humour' over wedding night jibe The former Spice Girl threw a glass of water over Simon and stormed from the set

Simon Cowell has spoken about his recent spat with Mel B, which took place after he made a joke about her wedding night during a recent America's Got Talent live show. At the time, Simon had remarked that one of the acts, a magician, had reminded him of Mel's wedding night, saying: "A lot of anticipation… not much promise or delivery." Mel, who is currently going through an acrimonious divorce from husband of ten years Stephen Belafonte, was clearly upset by the remark, and promptly threw her glass of water over the star, before storming off the set.

America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell

Speaking about the incident to his ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour on Extra, Simon was asked if he regretted making the joke. "Not really," he said. "I was trying to make light of something. I thought she'd have a sense of humour. She lost it." He added: "I was the one who got soaked, so I should be mad at her. She's fine. I'm fine. Just one of those things, Terri. We got over it."

Mel, meanwhile, told the show that she was already feeling emotional when Simon, 57, made the comment. "The act before made me cry, because it's all about dads and cancer, and I just lost my dad," she said. "He goes and says something stupid like that, so then I got angry. How do you know what my wedding night was like all those years ago?"

Mel, 42, filed for divorce from Stephen in March after nearly ten years of marriage. She later applied for a restraining order, alleging that a litany of abuse had taken place throughout the relationship, and stating: "[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way."