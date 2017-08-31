Tiffany Trump gives peek into first day as Georgetown Law student The 23-year-old gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into life as a law school student

Step aside Elle Woods, Tiffany Trump is officially a law school student! After enjoying a summer in the Hamptons and Europe, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump moved to the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., to begin law school at Georgetown University.

The president's daughter attended her first day of law school on August 29 Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump

The 23-year-old gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into life as a law school student by sharing a photo of her picture perfect desk that features some of her books including a Constitutional Law and Civil Procedure textbook, in addition to a Georgetown binder. Tiffany also showed off her school spirit with a Jack the Bulldog (the university's mascot) baseball cap on her desk. Attached to the picture posted on Tuesday, 29 August, she penned, "1st day of Law School ✔️ #GeorgetownLaw ⚖️👩🏼‍⚖️."

Prince William's godson, Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece, headed to Georgetown University

It was revealed earlier this year that the first daughter would be attending the same prestigious university where her older brother Eric Trump earned his bachelor's degree. "I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school and she is going to love her time in Washington D.C.," Eric told Daily Mail in May.

Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016 Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump

Tiffany graduated last year from the University of Pennsylvania, which is her father, older sister Ivanka and brother Donald Jr.'s alma mater. The law student majored in sociology with a concentration in law and urban studies at the Ivy League school. For her 2016 graduation, Tiffany was joined by dad and mom Marla Maples, along with her stepmother, now-First Lady Melania Trump, and siblings Ivanka and Barron Trump.