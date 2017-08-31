Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's handwriting shows amazing compatibility Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are highly compatible according to their handwriting styles!

We know that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have great chemistry while presenting This Morning together, and a handwriting expert has revealed that even their writing styles suit each other perfectly! Speaking about their handwriting compatibility, Moonpig's expert graphologist Elaine Quigley said: "Phillip's has a lot of movement which seems to 'smile', much like his personality and shows he is sociable, adaptable and has a good sense of humour. What comes across with Holly's signature is that the flow of the pen shows a quick mind and a ready participation in what is taking place. Her writing also has a laid-back approach, like a ship sailing in the wind and shows, like Phillip, her positive attitude to life. Both like to be busy, maintaining good standards as they proceed."

Holly and Phil have highly compatible handwriting!

The two friends will soon be returning to our screens to present This Morning after enjoying a long summer break, with Phillip recently confirming on Twitter they will return to the show on Monday 4 September. According to reports, Holly will receive an incredible £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary as her co-host. A source told the Mirror: "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning. Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning in September

Other celebrity pairs considered to have compatible handwriting include Andy Murray and Kim Sears, with Elaine explaining: "Andy Murray has school boy writing - readable and without any embellishment. You get what you see… Kim Sears has a much busier approach, with her words closer together. The vertical direction of her writing shows her ability to make up her mind about what she wants to do and this is assisted by the investigative sharp points in the middle zone of her writing. Although different in parts, both handwriting styles show a straightforward, fuss-free person, that wants to get on with life. Based on their handwriting and what this reveals about their personalities, their compatibility is strong."