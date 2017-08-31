John Legend on how IVF strengthened his bond with wife, Chrissy Teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen struggled to conceive naturally for years

John Legend has opened up about how going through the IVF process with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, strengthened their relationship, and helped to All of Me singer to realise that they could "make it through anything". In an interview with Cosmopolitan, he said: "Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything."

John opened up about the couple's IVF journey

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Luna in early 2016 with the help of IVF, have been trying to conceive for several years before turning to the treatment, and John opened up about the struggle of being unable to conceive naturally. "I think it's especially difficult when you can't conceive naturally," he said. "You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not… [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully, it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."

The couple welcomed baby Luna in 2016

Back in 2015, Chrissy revealed that she and John had been fertility doctors after trying to conceive for several years. Speaking on her ABC show FABLife, she said: "I will say honestly John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it happened… But my gosh it's been a process. We've seen fertility doctors and once you open up about those things to other people you learn that a lot of other people in your life are seeing these people and they have this shame about it… So anytime somebody asks if I'm going to have kids I'm just like, 'One day you're going to ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling and it's going to be really hurtful to them and I hate that. Stop asking me.'"