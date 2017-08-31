Nigel Havers talks about heartbreaking death of wife Polly following cancer battle The former Coronation Street actor lost his wife to cancer in 2004

Nigel Havers has spoken about the death of his wife Polly in a bid to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. The former Coronation Street star sadly lost his wife in 2004, after a 15-year marriage. During an appearance on Loose Women, Nigel revealed that Polly found out she had ovarian cancer after having a hysterectomy. "It was that sudden," he said. "It was a major shock as you can imagine. That's a very tough one to get."

The actor accompanied his wife to the hospital for her appointments, recalling: "The first doctor that we saw we didn't really like. His manner was a bit brusque. So we went somewhere else and we found someone who was wonderful, so that's also important." As patron of The Eve Appeal, Nigel, 65, urged couples to talk about gynaecological problems.

"Men, apparently, are a million miles from talking about that today. They find it embarrassing," he said. "If you have a problem, discuss it because it's all about early diagnosis. It really does make a difference. Don't keep it to yourself, talk about it with your husband and your partner. There should be no embarrassment." Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean praised the actor for bringing up the issue, saying: "I think it's wonderful that you, as a man, are championing this, I really do."

The soap star also spoke about his friendship with the late Princess Diana, whose 20th death anniversary fell on Thursday. He showed the panellists a thank you letter that Diana had sent him after he gave her a watch for her birthday. "I did some charity work for her and she was just wonderful to be around," said Nigel. "She was immensely attractive so you felt very good in her company."