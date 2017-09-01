Cheryl's amazing birthday surprise for boyfriend Liam Payne revealed! The One Direction star turned 24 on 29 August

Liam Payne has revealed that girlfriend Cheryl surprised him by flying some of his closest school friends and his parents out to Spain to help him celebrate his 24th birthday. The former One Direction star celebrated his special day on 29 August in Mallorca, and he told the Mail: "It was amazing. There were multiple surprises throughout the day. We got away for a little holiday and she had flown all my old school friends out that I literally hadn't seen for a year, so it was amazing to spend time with them. And then on my actual birthday, she flew my parents out and they spent a bit of time with me. It was really nice for my mum and dad. We were out in Mallorca, it was lovely."

STORY: Cheryl showcases amazing bikini body during romantic holiday with Liam – see photo

Cheryl and Liam celebrated his 24th birthday in Mallorca with his friends and family

Liam also spoke about the couple's young son Bear, who was born 22 March, and revealed that Cheryl, 34, was a "natural mum". He explained: "She had her rest time and she enjoyed it. She was so close to Bear at the start and that mother and son bond is just the most amazing thing to behold and watch. I was nothing but learning from her at the start and she was a natural mum."

Bear, Liam said, was now "humongous" and has already started trying to walk. "He's like a tiny little Michelin man!" the proud dad said. "Today he had some Air Max on and he was trying to walk in the kitchen. Every day there's something new and he gets more and more fun."

The One Direction star said Cheryl was a "natural mum"

STORY: Cheryl is pictured in public for first time since baby Bear's birth

He added: "He's my best friend, we're just having an amazing time and every time I get to spend with him is better. And he's a great sleeper. I literally was just Facetiming him and he woke up scratching his tummy like, 'Hey, there's my rents!' The whole Facetime he was like, 'Why is my dad's head in the screen?'"