Ethan Hawke makes rare appearance with son Levon at Venice Film Festival The actor shares the teen with his ex-wife Uma Thurman

Ethan Hawke had a special guest by his side as he walked the red carpet at the screening of his new movie, First Reformed, at the Venice Film Festival. The star was joined by his Levon Thurman-Hawke, his 15-year-old son with ex-wife Uma Thurman. Both men were suited and booted for the special occasion, looking suave as they posed for photographs together at the star-studded event. Onlookers were quick to notice the strong resemblance between Levon and his mother, who also shares 19-year-old daughter Maya with Ethan.

Ethan Hawke was joined by his son Levon at the Venice Film Festival

Ethan, 46, and Uma first met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca, and were married the following year. They welcomed Maya in 1998 and Levon in 2002, before separating in 2003, with their divorce finalised in August 2005. Uma, 47, has since gone on to welcome a daughter Luna, born in 2012, with her ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. Ethan, meanwhile, has been married to Ryan Shawhughes since June 2008, and together they share two daughters, Clementine, born in 2008, and Indiana, born in 2011.

The actor also shares daughter Maya with ex-wife Uma Thurman

In May this year, Levon escorted his mum to the star-studded Cannes amfAR gala, with the actress proudly posing with her teenage son outside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. In an earlier interview with People, Uma opened up about her family. "I'm madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them," she said. "I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of."