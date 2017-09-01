The Beckhams share sweet birthday messages for Romeo The teenager is celebrating his 15th birthday

Happy birthday Romeo Beckham! The teen is celebrating his 15th birthday, and to mark the occasion his proud parents have taken to Instagram to share sweet messages for their second child. Victoria, 43, uploaded a snapshot showing mother and son together, smiling for the camera. Alongside the image, the fashion designer wrote: "Kisses Birthday Boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo. 15 today!!! Xxxxx."

Victoria Beckham celebrated Romeo's 15th birthday with a sweet Instagram post

Dad David, meanwhile, posted a cheeky message for the birthday boy, joking that Romeo might now be able to beat him at tennis. He shared a photo taken of the pair on a recent hiking excursion, which he captioned: "Happy 15th birthday big boy… Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change… Happy birthday big boy, we love you…"

Dad David joked about Romeo's tennis skills in his message

Romeo also received a birthday message from his big brother Brooklyn, who is away studying photography in New York. "Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x," he wrote. "I love you so much @romeobeckham."

Big brother Brooklyn also shared a birthday tribute

Brooklyn, 18, is the first Beckham child to have left home, and the move last month was an especially emotional time for the family. Victoria shared a tearful photo with her son, congratulating Brooklyn on his A-level results. She wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."