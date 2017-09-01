Catherine Zeta-Jones shows her support for Dylan and Carys' nanny Louisa trained as a Norland Nanny and went on to look after Dylan and Carys Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones' former nanny is incredibly talented! Louisa, who trained as a Norland Nanny, spent time looking after Catherine and husband Michael Douglas' two children, Dylan, 16, and 14-year-old Carys, and has now gone on to run a successful business selling handmade party bags. Clearly a much-loved member of the family, Catherine shared a cute throw-back photo of 'Lulu' with a young Carys to tell fans about her nanny's company. She wrote besides the image: "I'm so proud to see that Lulu, our lovely nanny for Dylan & Carys has just launched a website for her homemade, bespoke, fabric party bags. Check them out."

I'm so proud to see that Lulu, our lovely nanny for Dylan & Carys has just launched a website for her homemade, bespoke, fabric party bags. Check them out @truly_scrumptious_party_bags www.trulyscrumptiouspartybags.co.uk A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her support for her children's former nanny

Louisa's company, Truly Scrumptious Party Bags, provides beautiful drawstring party bags, including personalised initial designs, unicorn themed, and adorable "Reindeer Food" Christmas bags. It sounds as if Louisa was an incredible nanny too. Messages of support came flooding in after Catherine shared details of her party bags, with one friend writing: "That's amazing to hear! According to Dylan and Carys, Lulu is a great nanny!" Another said: "Very nice nanny!"

Shortly afterwards, Louisa shared a photo on her own account, showing her with the Douglas clan. She told her followers about the "incredible family," writing: "I'm overwhelmed by Catherine's extremely kind and supportive post about my small home grown business 'Truly Scrumptious Party Bags'. A humongous big THANKYOU @catherinezetajones You are incredible! I can say hand on heart that the Douglas's are a genuine, warm and incredibly awesome family!"

Louisa's handmade party bags

Catherine, meanwhile, recently revealed that she "loves" raising her teenage children. She told Today: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. "It’s all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."