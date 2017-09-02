Mo Farah talks meeting the Queen: 'She kind of knew who I was' Mo met the Queen and Prince Harry when he became knighted

Sir Mo Farah has opened up about his conversation with the Queen when he got knighted – and it sounds like they got on just wonderfully! Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, the athlete, who also met Prince Harry, revealed that the Queen had given him her royal seal of approval to stop track racing

He said: "Prince Harry was there - he’s a great character, he’s always up for a laugh, he’s a good lad and I remember Harry saying to the Queen, ‘He’s stopping [running].’ And she goes, ‘Mo, why are you stopping?’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve done enough on the track.' And she was like, ‘Leave him, he has done far too much running.’ She kind of knew who I was, I was surprised."

Mo Farah spoke about his conversation with the Queen while on The Jonathan Ross Show

Mo, who retired from track running in August, admitted that he wouldn’t ever just run for fun. He said: "Once I stop, I stop… I can’t see myself sitting on the sofa and chilling with my feet up but I’ll probably do something when I stop running… My wife started jogging, she got the taste of it, she started competing and she’s running everywhere now."

Mo was joined by fellow guests Suranne Jones, Harry Styles and John Bishop

The doting dad also spoke about returning to the UK after living in America, telling host Jonathan: "Trump doesn’t help does he? That’s not the reason though, the reason is I miss it, we have all the family everyone here and I’ve never seen my kids so happy and family means everything and hanging around family and being here in the UK is easier."

Adding, he said: "London is where I grew up and I can’t wait to come back. I miss the football."

