Cheryl shows off incredible abs in first public appearance since giving birth The new mum and singer had previously raised awareness for the event

Cheryl looked incredible in a cropped top and red flared trousers as she made her first public appearance on Saturday. The singer had kept a low-profile since the birth of her son Bear in March, but last week she strongly hinted that she would attend the #Game4Grenfell charity football match.

She was joined on the football pitch by her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts at the event which took place at the Loftus Road stadium. Her amazing post-baby body was clearly on display as she showed off her abs in a stunning cropped top. "She spent time meeting fans, posing for photos and signing autographs," an onlooker tells HELLO!. "She gave one young fan a wave and he looked amazed that she'd singled him out."

CLICK TO SEE FULL GALLERY

Footie stars joining in to help raise funds for the Grenfell charity include Jamie Redknapp, Jack Whitehall, Olly Murs, Tinie Tempah, Jamie Dornan, Jarvis Cocker, Danny Jones, Les Ferdinand, David Seaman and Alan Shearer. Peter Crouch is also playing alongside his childhood friend Gregg Jules, a firefighter who was directly involved in the Grenfell Tower relief effort.

@CherylOfficial looking absolutely amazing at her first public appearance since becoming a mum #Game4Grenfell pic.twitter.com/PAczIyomV5 — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 2, 2017

Cheryl looked stunning in bright red trousers and a cropped top

The #GAME4GRENFELL is taken place on Sep 2nd ⚽️ will I see you there 💁🏻🙋🏻 ?? 👀 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) August 25, 2017

HELLO! revealed yesterday that Cheryl has a secret beauty weapon in her quest to look her best as a mum of of one. The singer has been taking the anti-ageing supplement Lumity, also favoured by celebs like Louise Redknapp, Mel C and Denise Van Outen. She's also clearly been working out hard since she gave birth to her and Liam Payne's baby nearly six months ago.

Before the event, Cheryl did her bit to drum up excitement for the charity match. Earlier this month she shared a photo of the promotional poster, writing: "I love to see people come together for such an important cause! You can come and be part of it." The busy mum has been taking a break from social media, posting less and less in the past few months, so it was no surprise that her Instagram snap sparked a flurry of comments from her followers. "Cheryl come back," wrote one, while another asked: "Please new music."

I love to see people come together for such an important cause ! You can come and be part of it 🙌🏼😁😘 information for the tickets ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 #Game4Grenfell. A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The Fight For This Love singer has only been pictured out and about in London once in recent times. Earlier this month, she was spotted by a fan, Miss Great Britain Ursula Carlton, at the US Embassy. Ursula took to Twitter to upload a photo of the pair and wrote: "Met this lovely lady this morning, the beautiful @CherylOfficial #missgb @Official_MissGB #wishiworemakeuptoday."