Beyoncé congratulates Serena Williams on her baby on Instagram Beyoncé took to social media to congratulate her friend, Serena Williams

Beyoncé has posted a stunning photo of Serena Williams to congratulate her on welcoming her first child. The If I Were a Boy singer shared a snap of the tennis champion wearing a gorgeous, flowing ball gown while cradling her baby bump, with a caption which simply read: "Congratulations Serena!"

Serena welcomed a baby girl

Serena and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a baby girl together on Friday 1 September at St. Mary's Medical Centre in West Palm Beach. Announcing the exciting news, news producer Chris Shephard tweeted: "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mum and baby doing well." According to reports, the new mum had been induced the evening before.

Serena hinted that her due date was getting close in early August, when she reached out on Reddit for advice on what to pack in her hospital bag. She wrote: "When did you pack your hospital bag? One month before? Six weeks? Eight weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still... I think... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?"

Serena announced the news back in April

Beyoncé isn't the only celebrity to reach out to Serena, as Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has also opened up about the star, saying that she will be an "amazing mum". The Suits actress told Vogue: "She will be an amazing mum. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she'll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can't wait for that!"