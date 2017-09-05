Coleen Rooney shares family photo following Wayne's drink driving scandal The pregnant star took to Twitter to share a school picture of son Klay

Her marriage might be under the spotlight at the moment, but for Coleen Rooney, the focus remains solely on her boys. The pregnant star took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark a special occasion; her middle son Klay's first day of school. Coleen shared a photo of her four-year-old looking smart and very proud in his new uniform, complete with a striped blazer and a school cap. "Big school for my gorgeous Klay!!" she wrote alongside.

Big school for my gorgeous Klay!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/tf7C6wR9VS — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) 5 September 2017

Coleen, 31, shares three sons with husband Wayne Rooney; seven-year-old Kai, Klay, who turned four in May, and Kit, born in January 2016. She announced the news of her fourth pregnancy last month. The sweet school photo came just 24 hours after Coleen broke her silence following Wayne's arrest for drink driving last week. "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough," she wrote.

Coleen and Wayne are currently expecting their fourth child together

According to reports, Coleen and her sons have left the family home in Cheshire and are now staying with her parents in Liverpool. Former England captain Wayne was stopped by police at 2am on Friday. At the time, he was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson. Coleen was on holiday with her boys, but flew back home in light of the news. A source was quoted by the Sun as saying: "She's been spending time with her parents deciding what to do – but at this stage she feels it's over. Things could change over the coming days but as things stand she's had enough and it's finished."