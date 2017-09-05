Taylor Swift's hilarious bridesmaid speech leaked online Taylor Swift's bridesmaid speech was leaked - find out what she said!

Taylor Swift's bridesmaid speech from the wedding of her best friend, Abigail Anderson, has been leaked online. The Look What You Made Me Do singer took to the stage to deliver some hilarious anecdotes about her childhood friend at the ceremony, which took place at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

In a short clip of the speech, Taylor can be heard recalling one particular occasion where Abigail and her husband, Matt Lucier, ran to a bathroom, and the bride and groom can be seen laughing along to the story before the camera pans to Taylor, who looked stunning in a wine-coloured bridesmaid gown. Taylor said: "She's running after him, there's falling, there's stumbling. They make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear... and then there's silence." The video cuts out before the end of the speech, and was posted on a fan site on Instagram.

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: "Omg I want to see the whole thing," while another added: "Omg I love her so much. Tay is truly the best of friends." Taylor recently caused a stir by releasing the first two songs from her new album, Reputation. She released her latest single, Ready For It, on Sunday, and fans were quick to discuss the new tune, with one writing: "Old Taylor was great but new Taylor has me so shook," while another added: "YOURE REALLY NOT LETTING US BREATHE THIS ERA."

The star also recently released the music video for the first song of the album, Look What You Made Me Do. The video was filled with references to her feuds with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry, and her fans were quick to decipher the hints throughout the video.