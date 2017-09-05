Fans of Ant and Dec celebrate after TV Choice Awards win Ant and Dec won big at the TV Choice Awards! Read the details

Fans of Ant and Dec have celebrated the pair's two big wins at Monday evening's TV Choice Awards. The presenting duo won the Best Entertainment Show and Best Reality Show category for their work on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! respectively. The pair tweeted their thanks, writing: "HUGE thanks to everyone who voted for @itvtakeaway and @imacelebrity to win at the @TVChoice awards! Chuffed to bits! #tvchoiceawards."

Their fans were quick to praise the pair, with one writing: "Congrats boys! This just proves that the nation loves you- NO MATTER WHAT," while another added: "Ant and Dec you deserve every single award you have won because you both work so hard and all us fans are so very proud of everything you do."

The pair won two awards at the TV Choice Awards

It has been a particularly trying time for Ant, who was recently released from rehab after receiving treatment for a prescription drug addiction and depression. At the time, the 41-year-old told the Sun: "The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time." The star returned home back in August after spending some time with his mum, Christine, in Newcastle. Speaking to the Sun about spending time with her, he said: "She's happy to have me back. People do notice the difference in you when you're down and depressed. She noticed it. She said she's really happy to have her old son back, which is nice to hear."