Eamonn Holmes eating takeaways whilst 'domestic goddess' wife 'Ruthy' does Strictly The TV presenter says not having Ruth at home has been a 'culture shock'

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has had to turn to ordering takeaways and Deliveroo since his 'domestic goddess' wife Ruth Langsford signed up to Strictly Come Dancing. Thankfully, Eamonn has the support of their son Jack, 15, who has taken over and is "really good at making stir-fries".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the TV presenter said: "Ruth is a domestic goddess, she runs the whole house and stocks the food and makes the meals and is very dominant in the kitchen.

Eamonn Holmes says Ruth being away has been a 'culture shock'

"She's now not here most of the time, I mean the past two weeks, and it's a bit of a culture shock for me and my fifteen-year-old son. The easy option is for us to order takeaways and Deliveroo and all those kind of things," he explained.

Although Ruth is away most of the day "doing rehearsals, interviews, spray tans and make-up", she still keeps an eye on "the team", he says. "She keeps an eye on us and says: 'you better not be doing this, you better not be doing that.'

Ruth Langsford reveals the handy Strictly tips she's received from Lisa Snowdon and Lisa Riley

"I try and not let the team down. We are a team. Ruth is working so hard. I really feel sorry for her, there isn't a moment in the day and the happiest thing in my life is to come in and see her lying in bed in a deep sleep and looking at her face - 'She is happy, she is restoring now.'"

Ruth Langsford is taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Ruth signing up to Strictly Come Dancing has also meant that the family are getting fitter than ever. Asked if he has had to up his fitness regime whilst Ruth is taking part in the show, Eamonn confesses that she "has set the bar".

"Yes," he says. "She has set the bar, we feel obliged to follow in a good way."

