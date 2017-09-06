Jamie Redknapp attends awards without Louise – but he's still wearing wedding ring Jamie, 44, looked dapper as he made a solo appearance at the GQ Awards

Jamie Redknapp cut a dapper figure as he stepped out for the GQ Awards in London on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old former footballer attended the star-studded event without his wife, Louise Redknapp – although onlookers did note that Jamie was still wearing his wedding band. Jamie, dressed in a navy suit, seemed in high spirits at the ceremony, where he mingled with the likes of Tiny Tempah, Liam Gallagher, Mark Hamill, David Walliams and Jack Whitehall.

Louise, meanwhile, only recently returned to the UK after enjoying a sunshine break abroad. At the weekend, the 42-year-olduploaded a snapshot showing her posing with four girl friends, writing alongside: "Can't beat a #sangria night with these lovely ladies!!! #sun #friends x."

There has been a great deal of speculation about Jamie and Louise's marriage in recent months. The couple tied the knot in June 1998, and are parents to two sons, Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau. After weeks of rumours, Louise's friend Karen Clifton seemed to confirm over the summer that the couple had called it quits. The Strictly star became close to Louise during the last series of the show, when Louise was partnered with Karen's husband Kevin Clifton.

She told the Sun: "On the show Louise grew in confidence and you could see her wings expanding. It's been great because she's been a stay-at-home mum and sometimes you can forget about yourself. Now she's giving herself a little bit more attention and she's taking care of herself, which is lovely. She's reinventing herself. She's a gorgeous woman and he's a lovely man, and I just feel really bad that they've separated."