Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally go public with their romance The couple have been linked since 2013

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally confirmed their relationship after four years of speculation. The couple, who were first linked in 2013, appeared together in public on Monday as they took a romantic stroll down the beach in Malibu.

The pair are believed to have spent the Labour Day weekend together at a nearby oceanfront home, and made no attempt to hide their relationship as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand along the beach and paddling in the sea. Former Dawson's Creek star Katie wore a summery blue floral dress, sunglasses and fedora hat for the outing, while Jamie was dressed down in a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Katie shared a photo of the sea on Instagram on Tuesday following her romantic weekend in Malibu

Katie and Jamie have dodged rumours about their relationship for years, and while the actress has never commented on the reports, Django Unchained star Jamie, 49, previously said they were "just friends". Speculation first started in 2013 when the pair were spotted partying together in the Hamptons. The Dawson's Creek alum was photographed sipping cocktails and dancing, with Jamie never far from her side.

Three years later in 2016, Jamie's friend Claudia Jordan, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, seemed to let the cat out of the bag. During a podcast interview she said: "[He's] a good friend of mine. [I was] never [romantically involved with him]. He is very happy with [Katie]. I like that he seems very happy." But, after sparking fresh new interest in the story, Claudia later insisted she "misspoke" during the chat and added that she had no knowledge of a relationship between Jamie and Katie.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx appear to have confirmed their relationship

In April the rumours were fuelled again, when the couple were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner date in the East Village, New York City. A fan took a photo of the stars on their night out, and shared it on Instagram, writing: "Look who I spotted on a date night @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumours about them but never seen pictures of them until today."