Davina McCall praises 'supermodel' Holly Willoughby as she showcases slim figure Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning on Monday

Davina McCall is saying what everyone's thinking! The Big Brother presenter has called her friend Holly Willoughby a "supermodel" after she posted a photo of herself wearing a pretty floral dress on Instagram. Davina commented on the post, "Literally looking like a supermodel" alongside a heart emoji. Holly enthusiastically replied: "Love you!!!!!!!"

The beautiful blonde was sharing her outfit of the day post with Instagram followers as she prepared to make an appearance on This Morning. Holly, 36, wowed in a black floral mini dress from V by Very. The tea dress featured a bold pink floral print, with fluted sleeves and a keyhole neckline. Its cinched waistline showcased Holly's slim figure to perfection, and she added a pair of timeless nude L.K. Bennett heels to complete the look. "Morning! Today's look on @thismorning… dress by @veryuk shoes by @lkbennettlondon," she wrote.

Holly is known for her flawless style, and she often wears affordable pieces from British high street brands for her appearances on This Morning. As a result her fans often rush to emulate her outfit of the day and snap up the pieces she has been wearing. Many of her 2.4million followers admitted they had "missed" her daily outfit posts during her summer break from presenting the ITV daytime show, so they will be glad she has returned to TV alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

There's even more exciting news for Holly and Phil's fans. The pair are teaming up again to host Dancing On Ice. The show, which sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory, will make a triumphant return to ITV in 2018. "I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much!" said Holly, who will be reunited with legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. "Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones."