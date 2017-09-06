Andy Murray closes tennis season early – find out why Andy Murray has pulled out of events in Shanghai and Beijing

Andy Murray has revealed that he is likely to miss the rest of the tennis season while recovering from an ongoing hip injury. The world number two has now withdrawn from the US Open as well as the ATP Tour events in Shanghai and Beijing, and is thought to pull out of events in Vienna and Paris as well. Speaking about his withdrawal, he said: "This is the best decision for my long-term future."

In a post shared on Facebook, he wrote: "Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months. Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future."

The tennis champion has struggled with a hip injury

The tennis champion was disappointed to be knocked out of Wimbledon at the quarter final stage back in July after being defeated by America's Sam Querrey. Speaking about losing the match, he told BBC Sport: "My hip's been sore most of the event and it was just a little bit too sore today. At the end I was obviously struggling a bit on serve, and when you're playing a guy who serves huge himself, and you're not getting many free points on your own serve, it's very difficult because you're not dictating many of the rallies. You're then having to do more and more moving, and that was tough at the end."