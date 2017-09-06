Elton John joins celebrity parents sharing sweet 'back to school' photos The singer shares two sons with husband David Furnish

This week, proud parents across the country have been sending their children off to school – some for the very first time. It’s a momentous occasion in any household, not least for some of our favourite stars. A host of celebs have taken to social media in the past few days to mark their little ones’ first day back, and on Wednesday it was the turn of Sir Elton John to share a 'back to school' snapshot. The iconic musician treated fans to a rare photo of his two sons, Zachary, six, and four-year-old Elijah, sharing an image showing the boys with their backs to the camera, dressed in their smart school uniform. "Warms my heart," the 70-year-old captioned the picture, along with a love heart and crying face emoji.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish shared a snapshot of their boys on their first day of school

Elton's husband David Furnish chose to share the same snapshot over on his Instagram account. "And away they go…. #wheredoesthetimego #backtoschool," he wrote alongside.

Wednesday was an especially emotional day for Rochelle Humes, whose daughter Alaia-Mai was starting school for the first time. The proud mummy uploaded a picture of her four-year-old looking adorable in her smart grey and yellow uniform, including a hat with a ribbon and a smart blazer. Her hair was styled into plaited pigtails, secured with bright yellow ribbon. "Off she goes, out big baby starts big school," Rochelle wrote. "Where has the time gone?! The world is your oyster baby girl. She's fine, I'm not…"

Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai was starting school for the first time

Coleen Rooney, meanwhile, had to negotiate two different school start dates this week. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of her middle son, four-year-old Klay, as he prepared to head off for his very first day at school. The proud mum posted a photo showing Klay beaming for the camera, looking very smart in his new uniform, complete with a striped blazer and school cap. "Big school for my gorgeous Klay!!" she wrote alongside.

Coleen Rooney's son Klay looked excited for his first day

Just 24 hours later, it was the turn of Klay's big brother Kai to return to school. Coleen shared a second snapshot showing seven-year-old Kai looking immaculately turned out in his blazer and tie. "Bursting With Pride… #Daretobewise," his 31-year-old mum said.

His big brother Kai has also returned to school

Term time has also begun over in the States, with Jessica Alba among the American stars sharing back to school photos. The actress, pregnant with her third child, shared a photo of daughters, Honor, nine, and six-year-old Haven, along with the caption: "First day back at school! Being preggers and so hot all summer - couldn't be more stoked about Fall! Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime! #momlife."

Jessica Alba shared a 'back to school' snapshot of daughters Honor and Haven

Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, shared a photo of her seven-year-old daughter Charlotte on her first day in the second grade – and revealed that son Rocky wished he was going too! "And just like that… one is back in school!!" she wrote. "#firstdayofschool #secondgrade (second one wishes he was)."

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared this sweet family photo as her daughter prepared to return to school