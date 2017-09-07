Bette Midler's Duchess Kate Twitter joke divides fans Bette Midler poked fun at Kate's pregnancy news - find out what she said

Bette Midler caused a stir after making a joke about the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy news. Taking to Twitter to discuss the royal baby news, the Emmy-award winning star wrote: "Kate Middleton is expecting another royal baby. She might never become Queen, but she's constantly crowning!" Her fans were divided by the quip, with one writing: "She's here all week folks," while another added: "Thanks for the laugh. Much needed in this time of distress in South Florida."

Kate Middleton is expecting another royal baby. She might never become Queen, but she's constantly crowning! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 7, 2017

However, others were unhappy with the comment, with one writing: "Is this really your account? You seem so bitter," while another simply added: "Rude." Kensington Palace announced the news that Kate was expecting her third child with Prince William on Monday, in a statement which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

Bette made a quip about Kate's pregnancy

Kate's struggle with severe morning sickness unfortunately meant that she was unable to accompany her son, Prince George, to his first day at school. A palace spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned." The young royal arrived at the school with his dad on Thursday morning, and looked apprehensive as they were greeted by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem.