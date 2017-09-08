Nadine Coyle opens up about Girls Aloud's 'bitter' split 'It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else'

Nadine Coyle has reflected on her time in Girls Aloud, and the band's decision to split in 2013, as she celebrates the release of a brand new solo single, Go To Work. In an interview with the Sun, the 32-year-old admitted that there was some bitterness amongst the members – Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – saying: "It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band. It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. It made people very bitter. They didn't like that.

Nadine Coyle has opened up about Girls Aloud's split in 2013

"It's so sad for me to admit this stuff now because for so long there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes. That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that, but it just wasn't how it was. We're all very, very different characters."

STORY: HELLO! exclusive: Nadine Coyle on life with daughter Anaíya

Girls Aloud were formed on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, and went on to achieve 22 Top 40 single and five studio albums. They haven't performed together since their tenth anniversary tour ended back in 2013. "The very last night, management had come to the room. I was all ready, just about to get dressed and they were like, 'So, I know you're not going to like this, I know you're not going to agree, but the girls want to split up the band,'" Nadine revealed. "And I asked Sarah and she was like, 'I can't be bothered and I hate everything.' Because you know, when you're on tour everybody gets tired, you're exhausted."

The girls haven't performed together since their tenth anniversary tour

Despite some personal gripes within the band, however, Nadine insisted that a reunion is possible. "Could we work together? Absolutely," she said. "We could do that next week and it would be fine. It might be different to how everything would work and how it would all go. Yeah, you'd just go, 'We'd do it.'"

STORY: Nadine Coyle shares cute photo of baby Anaíya walking