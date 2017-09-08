Chester Bennington's widow shares happy family photo taken days before he died The Linkin Park musician committed suicide in July

Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has posted a heartbreaking photo on Twitter, reminding people that signs of depression are not always visible. Talinda shared a picture of her late husband and their children, taken just days before Chester, 41, committed suicide. The Linkin Park singer could be seen laughing and appeared to be full of joy. Talinda wrote: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd. Never know."

Chester left behind three children with his wife Talinda – twins Lilly and Lila and son Tyler. The singer, who had a history of drugs and alcohol abuse, was found dead at his home in California in July. One week after his shock death, Talinda wrote on Twitter: "One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairy tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

She added: "I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs Talinda Bennington."

Linkin Park also released a statement following the suicide, saying: "Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."