Katie Holmes' niece looks exactly like Suri Cruise – see the photo The talented actress shared a photo of her mum and niece to celebrate their birthdays

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise has a doppelganger! On Friday, Katie took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her mum Kathleen and her niece, who were both celebrating their birthdays. And while fans were quick to send their well wishes to the pair on their special days, many couldn’t get over just how alike Suri and her cousin were. One wrote: "What a beautiful family! Your daughter and niece look so much alike," while another added: "Suri looks almost identical to your niece." A third added: "So sweet. I can see where you get your looks from."

A very Happy Birthday to my incredible mom and my wonderful niece. I love you more than you can imagine. ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

The mother-of-one is incredibly close to her family, and spent part of the summer in her hometown Ohio. During her time there, the family celebrated her sister's birthday, and the Dawson's Creek star posted a sweet photo from the occasion on social media, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful, courageous, fun, funny, amazing sister!!!!!!! We love uuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!"

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Katie is a doting mum to daughter Suri

Katie's family life means everything to her, and she recently opened up about her close relationship with them while on The View. While chatting about raising her daughter Suri, 11, in the spotlight.

She said: "I raise my child like [how] my family, sisters raise their children and how I was raised. I love being a parent and I feel really blessed to have such a sweet little girl. I am the baby of five. I have a lot of cousins. I'm the youngest grandchild on the Holmes side. So I have an amazing family and we're always in Ohio. I'm really proud of my nieces and nephews."