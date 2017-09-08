Olivia Newton-John makes rare public appearance since cancer diagnosis The Grease star was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet

Olivia Newton-John looked sensational on Friday evening as she made a rare public appearance for a very special cause. The Grease actress, who is currently battling cancer for the second time, was at the Olivia Newton-John Gala in Melbourne, which she had organised through her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Research Centre. Gracing the red carpet at the Crown Palladium, the 68-year-old looked a picture of happiness as she smiled for the cameras.

Looking fashionable in a chic black suit, white blouse and lace fingerless gloves, Olivia posed for photos throughout the evening with guests, who included husband John Easterling, former Neighbours star Delta Goodrem and Bindi Irwin.

STORY: John Travolta sends message of support to cancer-stricken Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was all smiles at the charity gala

Olivia, who was all smiles throughout the evening, recently opened up about her cancer battle in a revealing interview with 60 Minutes, which airs in Australia on Sunday evening. The actress spoke to Karl Stefanovic of her fears for her health, telling him in a preview clip: "Of course it's scary, I'd be lying if I said it wasn’t scary but I intend to be healthy." She added that the diagnosis wasn't a complete surprise. "I kind of felt something wasn’t right, this pain had been going on for a long time," she said. "It wasn’t a total surprise, it wasn’t a total shock – probably not the same as the first time."

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

The actress posed on the red carpet with husband John Easterling

At the beginning of August, Olivia gave fans an update on her illness, thanking them for their love and support. She wrote on her Facebook page: "This year IS especially poignant and personal for me. As you may know, I am currently on my second cancer to wellness journey — 25 years since my first one back in 1992… Being on this journey again has brought me closer to what every patient and their families are going through at the ONJ, and what we need to do to help support them."

Guests included former Neighbours actress Delta Goodrem

After speaking about her charity, she continued: "I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern for me over the last few months. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family, friends and my loyal fans. I ąm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! With your ongoing support of the ONJ and the Wellness Walk and Research Run, I know we will find a cure for cancer in my lifetime!"