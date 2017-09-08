Cheryl gives her seal of approval on Liam Payne's Riff-Off with James Corden Liam Payne wanted to prove the solo artists were as a good as boybands on the show

Cheryl's partner, Liam Payne, joined James Cordon on The Late, Late Show on Thursday, and proved that solo artists were just as good as boy bands with a hilarious Riff-Off. Cheryl shared the video on her Twitter feed, and captioned it with a heart emoji.

MORE: James Corden's wife Julia shows first hint of baby bump after confirming pregnancy

In the video, James was discussing boybands, saying: "Boybands are better than solo artists," before Liam arrived to prove him wrong. Appearing on stage, he said: "Hey! Whoa whoa whoa. Corden! There are plenty of good solo artists out there, you can't be slamming solo artists… How about we settle it right here, right now James?" Getting ready for the Riff-Off, James said: "If I'm hearing this right and I think I am, it sounds like you're challenging me to a solo vs. boyband Riff-Off right here… There's a real chance that if this happens, you'll look a little silly. Is that a risk you want to take?"

The pair then performed several tunes, including Tearin' Up My Heart by *NSYNC, Faith by George Michael and Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. Seeing that James was impressed by his performance, Liam said: "I'm sensing you're a little bit nervous. This is going to easier than I thought." James eventually admitted defeat, telling the One Direction band member: "Okay! That was incredible. You win! You win, you're right. Maybe, it's not about boybands and solo artists, maybe I'm not good enough to be either!" After cheering up the chat show host, the pair then performed One Direction's Best Song Ever.

READ: James Corden says Chester Bennington's widow will decide whether Carpool Karaoke airs

Liam sang with James

Fans of the new dad were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Hearing him sing Best Song Ever makes my heart happy﻿," while another added: "The tears came at Best Song Ever. So proud of my boys﻿."